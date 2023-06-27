Missouri woman facing additional charge in the case of kidnapping, killing pregnant Arkansas woman

According to a federal indictment, Amber Waterman is accused of causing the death of an unborn child and kidnapping resulting in death.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Charges have been added in the federal case involving a Missouri woman accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant Benton County woman and her unborn child.

According to a federal indictment, Amber Waterman is accused of causing the death of an unborn child and kidnapping resulting in death. Her husband Jamie is charged with accessory after the fact.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Amber and Jamie were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of Bush. The new charge of causing the death of an unborn child against Amber was added on June 27, 2023.

The indictment alleges that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, Amber kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim her unborn child, Valkyrie Grace Willis, as her own.

According to court records, Amber allegedly took Bush from Maysville, Ark., to Pineville, Mo.

The indictment alleges that Jamie assisted Amber after she kidnapped Bush, knowing she'd committed a crime.

On Nov. 28, 2023, Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty. Days later, Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge.

The federal trial has been scheduled for December 4, 2023, in Springfield.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith announced he is seeking the death penalty and charging Amber Waterman with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping in the abduction and murder of Bush.

Smith says the county's case against Amber is on hold until federal prosecutors wrap up their case. Her arraignment in Benton County has now been moved to August 5, 2023.

Click here for the full timeline of the kidnapping and alleged murder of Ashley Bush.

