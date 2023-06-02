Benton County's case against Amber Waterman put on hold until federal case wraps up, prosecutor says

The date for Amber Waterman to be arraigned in Benton County has been pushed back to August 25, according to Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County arraignment date for Amber Waterman has been put on hold once again, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

PA Smith says the county's case against Amber Waterman is on hold until federal prosecutors wrap up their case.

Amber's arraignment in Benton County has now been moved to August 5, 2023.

According to PA Smith, the Western District of Missouri will not allow Waterman to make court appearances in Benton County, not even by video.

On April 27, 2023, a judge agreed to a motion for continuance pushing the joint jury trial for both Amber and her husband Jamie Waterman back to December 4, 2023 after originally being slated for a trial in June.

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death— an indictment alleges that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, she kidnapped a pregnant woman in order to claim the unborn child as her own.

According to court records, Amber allegedly took the woman from Maysville, Ark., to Pineville, Mo. The indictment alleges the kidnapping resulted in her death.

Amber's husband, Jamie Waterman is charged in federal court with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment against him alleges that he assisted Amber in order to "hinder and prevent [Amber's] apprehension, trial, and punishment," knowing she had committed the kidnapping resulting in the death of Bush.

