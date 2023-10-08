Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old taken in home invasion found safe; 2 suspects still at large

St. Louis County police said that two men in black ski masks broke into the home, took the girl and left in a car. The girl was later found safe.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert out of St. Louis County Thursday night after a 2-year-old girl taken in a home invasion was found safe. The suspects in connection to her abduction remain at large.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to a report of a home invasion and child abduction on the 11200 block of Marbella Drive.

A preliminary investigation and witness statements provided to police found that two men in black ski masks broke into the home, took the girl and left in a car. She was found safe at around 9:30 in Ferguson and was being taken to a hospital to be checked out, police said.

According to a press release from St. Louis County police, the car associated with the suspects was found shortly later.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday night, police were still looking for the two suspects, described as two men wearing black ski masks and clothing and armed with handguns.

5 On Your Side spoke with the girl's grandmother right before she was found. The grandmother said the men took the girl from her daughter.

"They kicked in the door and pistol-whipped my daughter and she was holding her baby and they were grabbing the baby and hitting her, and she finally let the baby go," she said.

St. Louis County Police's Crime Against Persons Unit is investigating the case. Metro Air Support Unit assisted in the investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).