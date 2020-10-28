Authorities still searching for parents of 2-month-old girl after AMBER ALERT was canceled

Two teenage parents described as runaways by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office ran off after leaving the baby behind.

HOLLEY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was canceled by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office for a 2-month-old child, who was found safe Wednesday afternoon with extended family in Auburn.

The Amber Alert for Natalie R. Huntington had been issued at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday and was canceled at 3:30 p.m.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a missing 15-year-old female and her infant from the Town of Clarendon, which prompted the Amber Alert "after an investigation and due to circumstances that took place in Wayne County," east of Rochester.

According to the sheriff's office, Natalie is currently in the care and custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services.

UPDATE:

Orleans Co. Sheriff says the baby was found safe with family in Auburn, NY. She is in custody of Child and Family Services.

After leaving the baby, Alyssa Bell, 15 and Kevin Huntington, 16 took off on foot and are still missing.



Call 585-589-5527 with info.@WGRZ — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) October 28, 2020

Deputies are looking for the two teenage parents, who were described as runaways by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. They fled the Auburn residence on foot after leaving the infant behind and are still missing.

The parents are said to be Alyssa Bel, 15, and Kevin Huntington, 16.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking help in finding leads in regards to the whereabouts of Bel and Huntington. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (585) 589-5527 with any information that could help.