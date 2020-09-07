Amber Alert issued for two children in McDonald County

8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron were allegedly taken by 35-year-old Hilda Melende.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Missouri after they were taken by a non-custodial parent.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron were allegedly taken by 35-year-old Hilda Melende.

According to police, Melende allegedly assaulted a woman who was watching the children and took them from the residence in Southwest City, Missouri, Thursday (July 9) morning just before 9 a.m.

Police believe they may be traveling in a 2009 red Ford Flex with Missouri license plate RA1J1L.

They say the suspect's mother Betty may also be traveling with them. Police believe they may be headed to Mexico and the children are in danger.

Melende is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you know their whereabouts you're asked to call 911 or the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4318.