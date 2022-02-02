AMBER Alert issued for missing newborn after mom found dead; father charged with murder

Memphis Police said in a tweet Wednesday evening that they have charged Brandon Isabelle, the father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, with two counts of murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-day-old child is missing after her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

The Memphis Police Department said in a tweet Wednesday evening that Brandon Isabelle, father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Police say Hoyle has not been located, but evidence suggests she is dead. They are continuing their search for possible remains.

Brandon Isabelle has been arrested and charged. https://t.co/gj4pZ7rVes pic.twitter.com/q9FvQve1y2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2022

A male has been detained. He is known to the victims.

The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle. https://t.co/Tz6YZ5hYwt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 2, 2022

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgewick and Levi Tuesday at 11:15 p.m.

Near the vehicle, a woman was found shot to death.

The woman's newborn, Kennedy Hoyle, was reported to have last been seen with her mother, but, Kennedy has not been found.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.



If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

MPD as well as TBI were searching in the 800 block of Island Dr. for missing Kennedy Hoyle.