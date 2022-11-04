Amber Alert canceled for 3 children out of Sapulpa

The Amber Alert is canceled for the three children abducted by Librado Ramos, 39.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Update: The children have been located and the alert has been canceled.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has issued an Amber Alert for three children out of Sapulpa on behalf of the Muscogee Nation Tribal Agency.

The alert is issued for Zoey Ramos, Chloe Bearden and Conner Johnston who are believed to be with Librado Ramos, 39, in a 2014 Red Dodge Journey with Oklahoma plate LFA632. Police also describe the car as having scratches all over it.

11-month-old Zoey Ramos has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a floral sweatshirt, blue jeans and pink sandals.

6-year-old Chloe Bearden has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

8-year-old Conner Johnston has brown hair and blue eyes.

Ramos is approximately 5'11 and 170- pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say officers responded to a child assault call at Creek Nation Childcare Facility and during their investigation, Ramos arrived on the scene and then fled with the three children.

Police say Ramos allegedly tried to hit officers with his car and is wanted for eluding, violating a protection order, abduction, 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

OHP is asking anyone who sees the vehicle, suspect or children, to call 9-1-1.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.