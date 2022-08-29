AMBER Alert inactivated for 4-year-old in West Memphis

An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old in West Memphis, Arkansas.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police have inactivated an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old boy out of West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the alert was initially activated after a mother took her child from daycare and threatened to harm him.

Further details surrounding this incident are not known at this time.

OTHER STORIES: Victims of sex trafficking located in Arkansas during FBI operation

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device