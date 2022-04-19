AMBER Alert issued after 17-year-old abducted in Hot Springs

Trynytee Case was last seen talking to an unknown female outside of Pour Some Sugar on Me Bakery in Hot Springs Monday, April 18 night.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have issued an AMBER Alert after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Hot Springs.

According to ASP, around 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18, two girls, one later identified as Trynytee Case, were walking out of the Pour Some Sugar on Me Bakery they worked at when another unknown female approached them near a parked vehicle.

The police report states that the female asked Case if she could use her phone because she was lost and her parents were staying at a condo in Hot Springs. The female then changed her mind and said she needed to use the GPS coordinates instead, then asked Case to walk closer to the vehicle.

During this time, the friend with Case went to get her vehicle parked about a block away. When she returned, Case and the other female were gone.

When the friend attempted to call Case, she didn't answer. The friend called Case's mother, who then tried to get ahold of her several times. Case then answered the phone and said, "everything is fine," then, a male voice came across the telephone demanding $10,000 for her return, or they would "kill and cut up" Case, according to the report.

The phone then went dead, and no other contact was made.

Case's cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with "Pour Some Sugar on Me" logo, legging style pants and white tennis shoes. She is 5'6", 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

You're asked to contact 911 or the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 651-7711 immediately if you have any information about Case's whereabouts.

