$1 million bond set for woman accused of killing 80-year-old Altus man

An Ozark woman is facing a $1 million bond for the alleged death of an 80-year-old Altus man.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Sommer Morrison

ALTUS, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A bond has been set at $1 million for a woman accused of killing an 80-year-old man from Altus. 

Sommer Morrison, 38, of Ozark was arrested Thursday (June 11) afternoon and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

According to Travis Ball, Franklin County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, the victim is Russell Johnson. 

Ball told 5NEWS the victim and suspect had no relation. 

Johnson's body was discovered on June 6, but details about when or how his death occurred have been released by police. 

Ball said more information about the case will be provided next week.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

