$1 million bond set for woman accused of killing 80-year-old Altus man

ALTUS, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A bond has been set at $1 million for a woman accused of killing an 80-year-old man from Altus.

Sommer Morrison, 38, of Ozark was arrested Thursday (June 11) afternoon and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

According to Travis Ball, Franklin County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, the victim is Russell Johnson.

Ball told 5NEWS the victim and suspect had no relation.

Johnson's body was discovered on June 6, but details about when or how his death occurred have been released by police.

Ball said more information about the case will be provided next week.