Alma police warn about unemployment text scam

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam going around.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers have received reports of a text scam in their community.

The scam text claims that the victim's Arkansas unemployment insurance claim is currently on hold for verification purposes. It then sends a link to click on to "reactivate your account."

Alma police say the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services will not send text messages about unemployment.

The texts have been received from multiple phone numbers.