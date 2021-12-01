ADH reports stolen radioactive gauge in West Memphis

According to ADH, the gauge contains shielding and is not dangerous if it remains intact.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health, Radiation Control Section, Radioactive Materials Program, were notified Tuesday (Jan. 12) that a gauge containing radioactive material has been stolen from a private residential driveway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to ADH, the gauge contains shielding and is not dangerous if it remains intact. However, the gauge could present a radiation hazard if it was damaged and if the radioactive sources were exposed and/or removed from their sealed container.

The gauge transport case is about the size and shape of a storage trunk and is made of hard yellow plastic material with handles on each side and on top.

The gauge is also yellow with a rectangular base and a foot-long handle on top. Both are clearly labeled as radioactive materials. The gauge and transport case weighs approximately 85 to 95 pounds.

The gauge contains approximately 8 millicuries Cesium-137 and 40 millicuries Americium-241. It is used to take moisture and density measurements by projecting radiation from the two radioactive sources into the ground and then displaying the amount of radiation reflected back to the gauge.

The gauge is described as a Troxler Electronic Laboratories Model 3411-B, Serial Number 4794.

The State Police, local government officials, law enforcement agencies, United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas Crime Information Center, and the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management have also been notified.

Although the gauge poses a potential public health risk, it does not contain enough radioactive material to be used for any explosive device.