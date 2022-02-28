Arkansas man in custody after firing rounds at cars from back yard

One person is now in custody after an active shooter was in the area of Sardis Road and Laddie Drive in Shannon Hills.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 a.m. the Shannon Hill Police Department was called to an active shooter situation.

Steven Lockwood, 41, of Shannon Hills was armed with an assault rifle and began shooting at passing vehicles in the area of the Family Market.

Lockwood fired a round at a passing State Trooper hitting the engine block, then fired at several other passing cars.

The Saline County Sheriff’s SWAT responded and located the suspect in his back yard still armed.