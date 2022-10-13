Police chief identifies victims in Raleigh mass shooting

Law enforcement officers confirmed that victim James Roger Thompson, 16, is the sibling of the juvenile shooter. Thompson did not survive.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police Chief Estella Patterson named the five victims who were killed, including the off-duty officer, during Friday's press conference.

Patterson said officer Gabriel Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed.

Also killed were Nicole Conners, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 34, and James Roger Thompson, 16.

"We mourn and share the loss of not only our officer but all the victims of the senseless gun crime," Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said.

The 15-year-old suspect is in critical condition at a hospital from a self-inflicted wound.

The crime scene stretched over two miles as officers were trying to locate the suspect.

Susan Karnatz was one of the five victims killed in Thursday's mass shooting.

She was a wife and mother of three boys aged 10, 13, and 14.

Her husband Tom said she was a loving wife and loving mother.

"We will miss her greatly," he said.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others, police say.

Everyone in the area was asked to remain inside their homes and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, making numerous state resources available to the incident.

State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

President Joe Biden wrote in a statement:

Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loves ones were killed and wounded in yet another mass shooting in America. We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer.

As we mourn with the people of Raleigh, we are grateful for the law enforcement and other first responders, including federal law enforcement who were on the scene last night and into this morning. My Administration is working closely with Governor Cooper to assist local authorities in this investigation to the fullest extent needed.

My office is continuing to monitor developments regarding yesterday’s horrific shooting in Raleigh. While we continue to gather all the facts, please join me in prayer for the victims of this senseless act of violence. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) October 14, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy in Raleigh on Thursday. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and those impacted by this act of violence. We thank the first responders for their courage in serving and protecting our community. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 14, 2022

We’re sad, furious and have many questions that’ll soon be answered. But we already know the core truth. No community should feel the pain of gun violence, and as policy makers, we can not turn away from what has happened here and across the country. - RC pic.twitter.com/bgcOubHhnl — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

Friday - 8:30 a.m. Live Update

Thursday - 10:45 p.m. Live Update

The suspect has been taken into custody. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

