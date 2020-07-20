Abuse of foster child caught on camera leads to arrest in LeFlore County

Deputies say Bobby Carlson is accused of Child Abuse and Forcible Sodomy of a 2-year-old child. He was arrested over the weekend.

WARNING: Video and story details may be disturbing for some.

A video that showed a foster child being abused in LeFlore County has now lead to an arrest.

Deputies say Bobby Carlson is accused of Child Abuse and Forcible Sodomy of a 2-year-old child. He was arrested over the weekend.

In the video, which 5NEWS will not fully show, a man identified as Carlson was seen with his hands around a boy's neck and lifted him up off the ground while also being physically assaulted.

The child was taken out of the home and deputies say he is in safe custody.

Regina Jones, a relative of Carlson's daughter, said, "I hope that he does not get a slap on the wrist, I hope that he is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I hope that they watch that video that is 7 minutes and 38 seconds long I hope they have really watched it slowly and see what all he is doing because every time I would watch it I would find something new another way he was hurting that baby."