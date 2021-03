According to the Little Rock Police Department, the child was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment, but died from her injuries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting in Boyle Park where a 9-year-old girl was shot.

Police say they have detained a person of interest in this incident.

The child was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, but later died from her injuries.