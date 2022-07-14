8-year-old fatally shot by his younger brother in Arkansas

Deputies are investigating a shooting death of an 8-year-old boy by his 5-year-old brother.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot by his younger brother, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Thursday around 2:00 p.m. on Shannon Valley Road just west of Pine Bluff.

Once deputies were on scene they found the 8-year-old "unresponsive" inside the home. The child was pronounced dead once the coroner arrived on scene.

The child was reportedly shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Investigators say the shooting was accidental.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said. "Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home."