70-year-old Cabot man in custody after dead woman found in house

Cabot police have taken a 70-year-old man in custody after a dead woman was found inside a house.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has taken a man into custody after a dead woman was found inside a home on Monday, March 14.

According to police, officers were called to a house on North Monroe Street regarding a "domestic disturbance."

Once inside the home police found a dead woman.

During the investigation, officers took 70-year-old Gary Adkins into custody, who lived at the house.

Adkins has been booked into the Lonoke County Jail and is facing one count of capital murder.

Police have not said if the woman also lived at the house.