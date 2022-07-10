6 minors, 1 adult arrested in connection to shooting in Rogers

Six minors and one adult have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rogers. Police say more arrests are expected.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Two boys have been injured after a shooting in Rogers Thursday evening.

According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of North B St. just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

When officers arrived, they found a boy with a head injury. As the investigation continued, a second boy was found in the 300 block of North 35th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Detectives were able to determine through their investigation that the incidents were linked and that both were injured at the first address.

According to police, both of the boys were taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, and have both been released.

As a result of this investigation, six minors and one adult have been arrested in connection to the shootings. The identities and ages of the minors involved have not been released, but 21-year-old Alexandis Ayala was charged with accomplice to first-degree battery. He is being held at the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they expect more arrests. No further details have been released.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device