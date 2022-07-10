Rogers Police investigate shooting that left two young boys injured

Four young boys and one adult have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rogers. Police say more arrests are expected.

ROGERS, Ark. — Two boys have been injured after a shooting in Rogers Thursday evening.

According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of North B St. just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

When officers arrived, they found a boy with a head injury. As the investigation continued, a second boy was found in the 300 block of North 35th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Detectives were able to determine through their investigation that the incidents were linked and that both were injured at the first address.

According to police, both of the boys were taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

As a result of this investigation, four young boys and one man have been arrested. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they expect more arrests. No further details have been released.

