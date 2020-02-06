At least 4 people arrested after protests in Little Rock turn destructive

At least four people have been arrested by police, including a man who reportedly stole an ATM from a bank in downtown Little Rock following the protests.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Four people were arrested Monday night after the protests in downtown Little Rock turned destructive.

The Little Rock Police Department along with the Arkansas State Police arrested one man after a short pursuit.

He reportedly stole an ATM from Arvest Bank on Capitol Avenue after people broke the windows of several businesses.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, three other people were placed into the Pulaski County jail following the protests.

Police say those arrests range from disorderly conduct to DWI.

The protests in Little Rock ended in tear gas for the third night in a row after some people started causing damage to buildings.