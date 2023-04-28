4 bald eagles shot, Arkansas Game and Fish looking for answers

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Act protect bald eagles. Violations can carry a hefty fine and even prison time.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) have launched an investigation into the shooting of four bald eagles near Pyatt in Marion County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

According to officials, the eagles were discovered near Carion County Road 3021 on Feb. 13, and the investigation revealed that they were shot between mid-January and mid-Februrary.

The AGFC and USFWS also found dead Red-tailed hawks, a domestic dog and white-tailed deer around the immediate area.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act protect bald eagles. The violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and up to two years in federal prison.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Conway at 501-513-4470 or the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824.