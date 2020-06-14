32 bags of marijuana sent to the wrong house in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Thirty-two bags of marijuana are now in the custody of Harris County deputies after being mailed to the wrong house.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said residents who stayed in a home on Clover Gardens Drive in northwest Houston found a package they didn't order on their doorstep.
The package contained 32 bags of marijuana, according to Harris County deputies.
The residents turned the package over to deputies who said they are holding it until they locate the owner.
"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to claim it," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to Facebook.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.