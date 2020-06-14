x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

32 bags of marijuana sent to the wrong house in northwest Harris County

"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to claim it," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to Facebook.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Thirty-two bags of marijuana are now in the custody of Harris County deputies after being mailed to the wrong house.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said residents who stayed in a home on Clover Gardens Drive in northwest Houston found a package they didn't order on their doorstep.

The package contained 32 bags of marijuana, according to Harris County deputies. 

The residents turned the package over to deputies who said they are holding it until they locate the owner. 

"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to claim it," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to Facebook.

Post by edgonzalezhouston.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app#HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology.  If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11.  You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna.  If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming.  We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area.  If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.