3 arrested in connection to robberies in Fort Smith

The three were arrested in connection to robberies at Walmart and a One Stop on Jenny Lind.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Police have arrested three people in connection to robberies in Fort Smith

According to Fort Smith Police, 33-year-old Leon Russell was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at gunpoint that occurred on Feb. 11 at the Jenny Lind One Stop.

Earlier in the day, Russell and two accomplices, Shawn Hill and Darrel Miller, had gone to the Wal-Mart at 8301 Rogers and stole over $1,200 of electronic items, according to police.

On Feb. 12, FSPD Patrol and Narcotics Officers located the vehicle used in the Walmart theft and brought Hill and Miller into custody, but Russell evaded capture in a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday (Feb. 17), the Narcotics Unit located Russell in the 500 Block of North K Street. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.