3 arrested in connection to church burglaries in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of church burglaries in the River Valley.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 6 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to Evangel Temple on Towson Avenue in regards to a commercial burglary.

After arriving, police discovered someone had entered the church and destroyed between $20,000-$50,000 worth of property. After viewing video surveillance, police identified James Leon Garner, 39, as the suspect.

Police say Garner was taken to the department for questioning and was arrested for commercial burglary. He's currently being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $22,500 bond.

Unrelated to Garner's arrest, Hunter Green, 22, and his mother Melinda Green, 43, were arrested in connection to burglaries at multiple churches in Fort Smith on Dec. 23.

Police say both suspects admitted to breaking into three churches in those areas multiple times. Several electronic items were stolen but later recovered.

The mother and son duo were booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on three counts of commercial burglary and drug-related charges.

Hunter is being held on a $5,350 bond and Melinda is being held on a $6,000 bond.

FSPD says these arrests have cleared a number of property crime cases.