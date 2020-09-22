Over 20 people charged for being in Arkansas drug trafficking organization

The investigation was named Operation Wagon Wheel Takedown, where the DEA led several law enforcement agencies in the arrest of 13 suspects, with 7 still on the run.

In an investigation named Operation Wagon Wheel Takedown, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) led several state and local law enforcement agencies in the arrest of 13 suspects, with 7 still on the run for drug trafficking in central Arkansas.

The operation targeted members of a reported "drug-trafficking organization" led by 33-year-old Britney Allen of Jacksonville, who was named by officials in a press release announcing the operation on Tuesday.

Members of the organization led by Allen were "responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine in central Arkansas," according to a spokesperson for the US district attorney involved with the case.

There are 20 other defendants involved, 13 of whom were arrested early Tuesday morning. The seven other suspects are considered fugitives.

Operation Wagon Wheel Takedown utilized court-authorized wiretaps to intercept hundreds of drug-trafficking calls, mostly involving Allen, officials said.

During the operation, including the arrests, more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and multiple ounces of heroin and cocaine were seized, along with more than $50,000.

“This operation has taken 21 drug dealers off the streets of our communities,” stated Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Allen was also reportedly receiving methamphetamine through the mail, according to the press release. The DEA and United States Postal Service found "numerous suspected drug packages being sent through the mail and recovered more than three pounds of methamphetamine."

In all, the 21 defendants are named in 48 different counts.