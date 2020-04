Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police in Arkansas say a drive-by shooting killed a 4-year-old girl and a man.

The shooting happened Sunday night at a home in Pine Bluff, which is about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Pine Bluff police say another man was shot and wounded, and he's in serious condition at a hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings and there was no suspect information as of Monday morning.