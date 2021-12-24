2 inmates escape from Sebastian County Jail

Dustin Smith and Jeremiah Slavens have escaped from the Sebastian County Detention Center. Deputies say the two men are considered dangerous.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark — Two inmates have escaped from the Sebastian County Detention Center on Christmas Eve.

According to Captain Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, jail officials realized two inmates had escaped from the facility.

Pevehouse says the details surrounding how and when they escaped are still under investigation.

The inmates have been identified as Jeremiah Slavens, 39, of Fort Smith and Dustin Smith, 36, of Muldrow, Oklahoma.

Slavens had only been in the jail for three days for failure to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. He is a white male, is 5'8" and 190 pounds. Slavens has brown hair, brown eyes and may have a dark-colored full mustache and goatee.

Smith had been in the detention center for over a month for parole violations, felon in possession of a firearm, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is a white male, is 5'10" and weighs 175 pounds. Smith has brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard or a mustache.

Smith also has a neck tattoo that says "100% Country."

Both men were committed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Pevehouse says jail clothing was found at the detention center, so it's unknown what the men might currently be wearing.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies are currently searching for Smith and Slavens and ask the public not to make contact with the inmates, but call law enforcement immediately.

If you know of their whereabouts you're asked to call either 911 or the SCSO at 479-783-1051.