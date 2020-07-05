2 arrested after stealing vehicle in Fayetteville, fleeing from police

After a police chase, the two were found hiding in a dumpster.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two men were arrested after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary police report, on Thursday (May 7) Eduardo Delgado-Hernandez, 24, and Lance Treadwell, 27, asked for a ride from someone on Wedington Drive. When the driver refused, Delgado-Hernandez entered the vehicle and hit the driver with a stick and slammed the victim's arm in the car door.

Delgado-Hernandez drove away in the vehicle as Treadwell tried to jump in it. He failed to get into the vehicle and ran across Wedington Drive and waited in a parking lot where Delgado-Hernandez picked him up.

The two fled in the vehicle south towards Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the report.

Moments later, an officer saw the stolen vehicle at MLK and Hollywood Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. Delgado Hernandez refused to stop and fled eastbound on MLK at a high-speed, recklessly turning from street to street trying to lose police, according to the report.

The vehicle stopped and both men fled on foot. Officers chased the two men on foot, over fences and through yards.

They were found attempting to hide in a dumpster and were arrested.

Treadwell was found with a backpack that had a check with the victim's name on it.

Officers conducted a "show up" and the victim identified Delgado-Hernandez and Treadwell as the men who stole his vehicle.

The suspects were transported to the Fayetteville Police Department for an interview.

As detectives left the room, Treadwell flipped a table causing a dent in the drywall, causing an estimated $100 of damage.

Both were transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Treadwell was booked on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Theft by Receiving, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Fleeing.