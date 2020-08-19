Police searching for antique Corvette stolen from Bentonville home

The 1969 Corvette Coupe was taken early Wednesday morning from a home in the city.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating the theft of an antique Corvette.

The Corvette was taken early Wednesday (Aug. 19) morning from a residence in the city.

The vehicle is described as a blue 1969 Corvette Coupe with a 350 small block engine and a four-speed manual transmission. The car has a black interior, chrome bumpers and rally rims.

Bentonville Police say the Corvette has sentimental value as the family is the original owner.

The owners of the vehicle are offering up to a $5,000 reward for the return and or prosecution of the suspect(s) involved with the theft, according to Bentonville Police.