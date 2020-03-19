x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in stolen tractor-trailer in North Carolina

Deputies followed the vehicle to a warehouse/dock facility a short distance off I-40 in Whitsett, North Carolina.

WHITSETT, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s office said they found nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products in a stolen 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer on Wednesday. 

Sheriff Danny Rodgers said their Specialized Enforcement Unit initiated an investigation on the driver of a tractor-trailer who was traveling on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina. 

Rodgers said the driver was in violation of NC Motor Vehicle law, so deputies followed the vehicle to a warehouse/dock facility a short distance off the interstate. Deputies encountered the driver and determined the tractor-trailer was stolen from a local facility and was being used to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of toilet paper

This investigation is on-going and no arrests have been made at this time.

Credit: Guilford County Sheriff's Office
Toilet paper heist

RELATED: Amazon limits some shipments to its warehouses for next 3 weeks

RELATED: Control is behind panic buying

RELATED: Greensboro grapples with coronavirus closing down schools; Harris Teeter caps purchases

RELATED: Police ask public not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper