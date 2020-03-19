Deputies followed the vehicle to a warehouse/dock facility a short distance off I-40 in Whitsett, North Carolina.

WHITSETT, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s office said they found nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products in a stolen 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer on Wednesday.

Sheriff Danny Rodgers said their Specialized Enforcement Unit initiated an investigation on the driver of a tractor-trailer who was traveling on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina.

Rodgers said the driver was in violation of NC Motor Vehicle law, so deputies followed the vehicle to a warehouse/dock facility a short distance off the interstate. Deputies encountered the driver and determined the tractor-trailer was stolen from a local facility and was being used to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of toilet paper.