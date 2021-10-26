Police: 18-year-old who escaped from treatment center could be in Logan County

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the teen has ties to the Paris, Ark., area.

LOGAN COUNTY, Arkansas — Authorities are asking local communities to be on the lookout for an 18-year-old male who recently left a court-ordered treatment center in Dermott without authorization Sunday, Oct. 24, night. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the teen has ties to the Paris, Ark., area.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, Nicolas Graham, 18, has been in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Youth Services since January 2021 on charges including theft by receiving, escaping and a minor in possession of a handgun.

Police say Graham left the Dermott treatment center with another male. Details about the other person were not made immediately available.

Graham is described as a Black male with black hair, weighing 148 pounds and standing 5'9" tall.