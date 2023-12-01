U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock

The U.S. Marshals have launched a search for Tyler Bland, a 15-year-old that is wanted in connection to a December homicide at the Big Country Chateau apartments.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder.

"We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."

That 15-year-old, Tyler Bland, allegedly shot and killed a man at the Big Country Chateau Apartments on December 26, 2022. Hammons explained that finding Bland is one of their top priorities.

"Little Rock has a case like this, that Task Force Officer brings it to us, and we will adopt the apprehension responsibilities and go from there," Hammons said.

Hammons shared that they've come close to catching Bland, and said that on Wednesday, they found and chased him, but he was able to slip away in a residential area.

Part of the reason why he's been harder to catch is that the Marshals believe Bland may be getting help from family and friends.

"If we find any of those persons who have assisted him in any way if they gave him $5 to catch the bus, that's aiding and abetting," he said. "We do plan to charge those persons."

Hammons explained that Bland is considered armed and dangerous and told us that he's now wanted for questioning in another capital murder case.

While Bland may have gotten away from them so far, Hammons is confident he'll be caught soon.

"If I could say anything to Tyler Bland, it'd be to do the right thing. Don't let anybody else get hurt in this, don't let anybody else take the fall for you," Hammons said. "We're going to find you, it's only a matter of time so don't make this difficult."