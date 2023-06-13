x
Crime

Over 13 pounds of drugs found during Fort Smith search warrant

The suspect, 48-year-old Patricia Garcia has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), 48-year-old Patricia Garcia was arrested after a search found 9.2 pounds of methamphetamine, almost 4 pounds of marijuana, and more than $34,157 in cash in the 3500 block of N 31st Street.

Garcia is reportedly facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining premises for drug activity, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of Schedule VI substances with intent to deliver.

Credit: 5NEWS

    

