12-year-old boy in stable condition after being shot by little brother in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting involving two kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition after accidentally being shot by his 9-year-old brother in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, authorities from the White Hall Police Department and the Arkansas State Police found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound from a pistol in the 3500 block of Jewell Road.

The boy was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center before taking a medical helicopter to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he is being treated.

"This could have been a tragic incident, and I can't emphasize strongly enough that securing firearms in a manner that curious children can't get access to them is paramount to safety in the home," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "I am appreciative of the quick response by all first responders and pray for a quick and full recovery of the injured child."

Investigators talked with the two boys and reviewed surveillance video, which supports the belief that the shooting was accidental.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.