10-year-old girl dead after being shot in Boyle Park in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting in Boyle Park where a 10-year-old girl was shot.

Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. when there was some sort of altercation and gun shots were fired. Police say they do not believe the 9-year-old was the intended target.

The child was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Another person was also injured and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police originally reported they had a suspect detained, but now say that information was incorrect. But they do know of two suspects involved.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Chief Keith Humphrey gave their thoughts on the situation, and say they're grieving with the little girl's family.

"We have a very high closure rate here in the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Police Department," Mayor Scott said. "We expect to find the suspect as soon as possible."

"This is one family, who has lost a baby. And when I say 'baby,' [10] years old is a baby. Tragic. We have another family whose loved one is fighting for their lives. This is unacceptable, this is horrific, this will stop," Chief Humphrey said.

Little Rock police have not yet released any information on the suspects.