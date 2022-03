A 10-month-old was found safe after a Pine Bluff man reportedly ran away from a car crash with the child in his arms.

According to police, around 4 a.m. Friday morning, Pine Bluff police responded to the crash near W. 28th Avenue.

Once they arrived, police saw Tobias Wilson running away from the scene with 10-month-old Trinity Wilson in his arms.

Another person who was injured was left at the scene.