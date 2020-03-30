Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed at the scene of a domestic violence call near 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured in a north Phoenix shooting on Sunday night that stemmed from a domestic violence call.

The Phoenix Police Department said Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed at the scene of a domestic violence call near 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The two other officers who were shot and injured were expected to recover, as of Sunday night.

The suspect who allegedly shot at the officers was pronounced dead on scene. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect shot and killed themselves or was shot and killed by officers.

The Phoenix Police Department is expected to provide updates at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Fran Barnett, 96, a neighbor who lives directly across the street from the suspect's house, described the shooting as a war zone.

“When they came, the policeman said, ‘You must get in your backyard. There’s an active shooting going on," Barnett said.

"He took me out on the patio and he said, ‘You sit here and don’t go back in your house.’ It sounded like a war zone. It really did.”

According to Phoenix police, Carnicle was a 31-year veteran on the force and was just months away from retiring.

Carnicle held positions throughout the department during his career including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.

Team 12's Mitch Carr and Erica Stapleton were at the scene.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.