Arriving officers found possibly two teenagers who were shot, Stockton police said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting at a Stockton mall.

Stockton police say the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at Sherwood Mall.

Arriving officers found two possibly teenage boys who were shot. Police have identified them as possible teenagers because the department does not have their actual ages yet.

Officer Joseph Silva, spokesperson for Stockton Police Department, said there was a fight in the eatery at Sherwood Mall and it was during the fight that the gun shots were fired.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police non-emergency number 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

