1 dead, 3 injured after shots fired into crowd at Arkansas event

At least three people were injured and another has died after someone fired shots into a crowd after an event in Helena-West Helena.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Authorities say one person was killed and three others injured after a shooting outside of an event late Sunday in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Helena Barber and Beauty Shop in Helena-West Helena, about 50 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to police, someone opened fire into a group of people who were leaving an event held by Bankroll Freddie.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, four people were found injured at the scene. One person was pronounced dead at a hospital, while another was airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

Two others were treated at a hospital and have been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are advised to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.