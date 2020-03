Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Wednesday when a Pope County deputy was responding to a report of a suicidal person.

LONDON, Ark — Authorities say a Pope County man has died after he was shot by a sheriff's deputy.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Wednesday when a Pope County deputy was responding to a report of a suicidal person.

State police say the deputy shot 53-year-old Glenn White of London after White reportedly approached the deputy while holding a knife.