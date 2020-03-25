1 dead, 2 injured during shooting in Oklahoma

A man threatening to injure himself opened fire killing a 25-year-old man and injuring an OHP Trooper and one other.

FAIRLAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a shooting Tuesday (March 24) night in Fairland, Oklahoma, that left one man dead and two others injured including an OHP Trooper.

The incident began last night when a woman and her son and brother went to her former boyfriend’s home on East 230 Road in Fairland where Edwin Ball, 48 was threatening to injure himself.

Upon arriving the woman’s 25-year-old son, Brendan Van Zwell was shot and killed and her brother, Peter Stokes, was shot and injured.

Ball then barricaded himself in his residence. OHP was requested by the Ottawa County Sheriff to assist around 7 p.m.

While members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and OHP were establishing a perimeter around Ball’s residence, he began firing at them. A trooper was struck in the eye by a pellet and was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri for treatment.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also contacted the OSBI to assist with the murder investigation.

Ball remained barricaded in his residence and the OHP Tactical Team was activated. He remained barricaded for the next six hours and failed to comply with negotiators. He fired numerous rounds at the Tac Team, as well.

CS Gas was introduced into the residence and troopers were finally able to take the suspect into custody around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday (March 25) morning.

Ball was transported to a hospital for observation. He was then taken to the Ottawa County Jail where he is facing multiple charges including Felony Murder and two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.