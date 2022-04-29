Crash involving school van leaves four dead, including two children, in Oklahoma

A Stateline Christian Academy van with 10 passengers including the driver was involved in a crash with a 1991 Dodge Ram.

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), a crash in Adair County claimed the lives of four people, including two children, on Thursday, April 28. The crash happened at Bakery Feed Mill Road at around 5:51 p.m.

A Stateline Christian Academy van with 10 people inside was involved in a crash with a 1991 Dodge Ram.

According to the crash report, the van driver, a 34-year-old female, a 13-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four girls, ages 5, 7, 13, and 14, and three boys, ages 2, 8, and 10, were transported to the hospital due to their injuries. According to OHP, the 10-year-old and the 8-year-old were released from the hospital. The passenger of the van, Chad Murray, 37, was transported to the hospital and released.

The Dodge Ram driver, Larry Valentine, from Cane Hill, was also pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, Asa Valentine, 25, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Westville School District released the following statement on social media about the crash:

"Our Westville Community was hit with a tragedy today. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head-on collision in Watts this afternoon. Counselors and clergy will be available tomorrow at school."

The cause of the crash is still undetermined.

Here's a list of the crash victims' conditions according to OHP:

Van driver: 34-year-old unidentified female pronounced dead at the scene.

34-year-old unidentified female pronounced dead at the scene. Van passenger: 37-year-old Chad Murray from Westville, Okla.

- Condition: Transported to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, treated and released with internal head injuries.

Child van passengers:

2-year-old boy from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: transported to Springdale Regional Medical Center, admitted in fair condition with head and internal injuries.

5-year-old girl from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

7-year-old girl from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, admitted in critical condition with head and trunk injuries.

8-year-old boy from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Transported to Siloam Springs Medical Center, treated and released with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries.

10-year-old boy from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, treated and released with head and trunk internal injuries.

11-year-old female from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Pronounced dead at the scene with head and internal injuries.

13-year-old girl from Westville, Okla : pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries.

Second 13-year-old girl from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries.

14-year-old girl from Westville, Okla:

- Condition: Transported to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Dodge Ram driver: Larry Valentine, 61, of Caney Hill, Ark., pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries.

Dodge Ram Passenger: Asa Valentine, 25-year-old male of Lincoln, Ark.

- Condition: Transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

