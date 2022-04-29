Crash involving school van leaves 4 dead including 2 children

A Stateline Christian Academy van with 10 passengers including the driver was involved in a crash with a 1991 Dodge Ram.

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A crash in Adair County claimed the lives of two people including two children on Thursday, April 28 according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened at Bakery Feed Mill Road at around 5:51 p.m.

The van driver, a 34-year-old female, a 13-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene according to the crash report.

Three girls of ages 5, 7, and 13, and three boys ages 2, 8, and 10 were transported to the hospital. The 10-year-old and the 8-year-old were released from the hospital according to OHP. The passenger of the van, Chad Murray, 37, was transported to the hospital and was also released.

The Dodge Ram driver, Larry Valentine, from Caney Hill was also pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, Asa Valentine, 25, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The school district released the following statement:

"Our Westville Community was hit with a tragedy today. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head-on collision in Watts this afternoon. Counselors and clergy will be available tomorrow at school."

The cause of the crash is still undetermined.

