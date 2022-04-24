Crash impacts southbound traffic on I-49 in Washington Co.

Traffic was impacted from about 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Southbound traffic in Washington County was heavily impacted Sunday evening after a crash that occurred on I-49 near Exit 66.

Traffic was impacted from about 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

According to Chief Chance Wright with the Johnson Fire Department, one of their fire trucks was responding to a crash when it was hit by a BMW heading south.

Chief Wright says three people in that BMW were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition.

No firefighters or other first responders were hurt in the crash.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.