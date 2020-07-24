Cox offers two months of free internet to qualifying families

Cox Communications is offering two months of free internet to new customers who qualify, just in time for back to school.

"Distance learning is the new normal, and we're focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment," said Pat Esser, president, and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. "The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever."

Cox’s Connect2Compete program includes:

2 months of free Connect2Compete service and remote desktop and phone support through Cox Complete Care for eligible new customers who apply between July 21 and September 30, $9.95/month thereafter

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students

Free WiFi modem rental

Access to over 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide

The Connect2Complete program is available for families who have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home, or participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing.