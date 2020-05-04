x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

COVID deaths in Arkansas up to 14; new order limits hotel occupants

State officials have approved 80 bridge loans through the Quick Action Loan Guaranty Program.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

State officials have approved 80 bridge loans through the Quick Action Loan Guaranty Program, with $1.7 million going out to help businesses facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday (April 4).

Gov. Hutchinson announced March 20 that $4 million from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund – created to provide cash incentives for businesses expanding or locating operations in Arkansas – would be set aside to support bridge loans to small businesses that need help making payroll and pay other essential costs. The loans can be up to $250,000. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released $3 million from a settlement fund to add to the $4 million.

The governor also said during the Saturday press conference that $10 million in grants have been made to rural hospitals that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 response. The funds often help the smaller hospitals make payroll, Gov. Hutchinson said.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.