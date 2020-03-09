COVID-19 testing at U of A

The University of Arkansas is reporting nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases on campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is reporting nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases on campus. Today, the Arkansas Department of Health wrapped up a 3-day drive-thru testing site in hopes of identifying any additional cases.

Over the last few days, hundreds lined up on campus to get their free COVID-19 test. The first day on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health says they tested around 300 people and on Wednesday nearly 600.

With college classes back in session and positive COVID-19 cases being confirmed on the U of A campus, Gavin Lesnick tells us the ADH is holding the testing sites to help with a proactive approach.

“It’s a place where we feel like students, faculty, and staff can get to it should be something to find time in their day hopefully to come and get tested. We want to make it easy. You drive up, get a swab, collect the sample hand it off and then we send it to a lab.” said Lesnick.