COVID-19 hospitalization hit record-high of 576

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus hit a record-high on Sunday of 576.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized rose by 22. Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, reached records levels Tuesday through Friday before dropping by six on Saturday.

The health department on Sunday reported 613 new cases for a total of 92,833 confirmed and probable cases.