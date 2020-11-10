x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

News

COVID-19 hospitalization hit record-high of 576

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus hit a record-high on Sunday of 576.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus hit a record-high on Sunday of 576.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized rose by 22. Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, reached records levels Tuesday through Friday before dropping by six on Saturday. 

The health department on Sunday reported 613 new cases for a total of 92,833 confirmed and probable cases.

With 17 more deaths, the number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state so far rose to 1,569. 

Credit: ADH

Related Articles