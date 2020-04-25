COVID-19 cases trend higher for three days as number of tests increase

The good news is more COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Arkansas. The bad news is more positive cases are being revealed.

The good news is more COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Arkansas. The bad news is more positive cases could require state officials to “rethink” the plan to begin opening up the state economy by May 4.

Known COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 2,741 as of Friday afternoon, up from 2,465 on Thursday. Of the 276 new cases between Thursday and Friday, 198 were inmates in the Cummins state prison.

Of the total of cases, 1,763 are active, with the remainder accounting for deaths and recoveries. The number of deaths rose from 45 to 46. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Arkansas was 104 on Friday, up from 101 on Thursday. Of the COVID-19 patients, 25 were on ventilators, up from 24 on Thursday. The number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 was 285, up from 275 on Thursday.